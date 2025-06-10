IIBA Networking Happy Hour

RSVP

Great Dane - Downtown 123 E. Doty St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Connect and Collaborate! Join International Institute of Business Analysis-Wisconsin Chapter for an evening of connections and conversation with fellow Business Analysis professionals. Enjoy: Free Appetizers One Free Drink Ticket! Expand your professional network and share industry insights. We look forward to seeing you there! 

Info

280GreatDane.jpg
Great Dane - Downtown 123 E. Doty St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business
RSVP
Google Calendar - IIBA Networking Happy Hour - 2025-06-10 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IIBA Networking Happy Hour - 2025-06-10 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IIBA Networking Happy Hour - 2025-06-10 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - IIBA Networking Happy Hour - 2025-06-10 17:30:00 ical