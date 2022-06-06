media release: Tickets for the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship are on sale. The event will take place June 6-13 in Madison, Wisconsin, at LaBahn Arena and in Middleton, Wisconsin, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

All group A preliminary round games, along with all quarterfinal, semifinal and medal round games will be hosted at LaBahn Arena, while group B and all relegation games will be played at Capitol Ice Arena. The United States will play in group A. For the United State's preliminary-round schedule, click HERE.

The gold and bronze-medal games are slated for June 13, both at LaBahn Arena. Tickets for games at LaBahn Arena are available for purchase through Wisconsin Athletics, while tickets for games at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena can be purchased through the Capitol Ice Arena.