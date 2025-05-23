from the KHoRM newsletter: May 23, 8 pm (doors at 7) Ike Reilly, suggested donation $30

Ike leaves the Assassination at home to play a solo show at KHoRM. Proof that it never hurts to ask.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.