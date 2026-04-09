from the KHoRM newsletter: May 16, 7 pm (doors at 6) Ike & Shane Reilly, suggested donation $30

After Ike's solo basement show last year, he said he hoped to come back soon with his son. True to his word, Ike is bringing Shane with him this time. Shane's songs were regularly featured as part of the pandemic era internet show The Ike Reilly Family Q-Hour, and have since made their way into IRA sets. The duo will be releasing Blind and Surrounded on June 12. Here's your chance to get a preview.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.