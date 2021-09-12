press release: Iliza’s The Forever Tour at Orpheum Theater on September 12, 2020 has been rescheduled to September 12, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.

Iliza Shlesinger has announced 28 new tour dates which extend The Forever Tour through the end of 2020. Iliza is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her 5th Netflix stand up special UnVeiled premiered in November 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills. Her previous Netflix special, 2018’s Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her “fan-u-mentary” which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials.

On the acting front, she’ll next be seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the movie Spenser Confidential, directed by Peter Berg. The film premieres on Netflix March 6, 2020. Iliza also has The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show coming to Netflix in early 2020, and she recently wrapped production on the drama Pieces of a Woman, which she co-stars in opposite Shia Labeouf and Vanessa Kirby. Her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group), is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. Her new podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.