media release: How do we see the “Other” as ourselves? Why is Blackness so often a point of contention, unreasonable fear, and disposability? When will the moral arc of the universe finally bend toward justice?

Quanda Johnson is an interdisciplinary, intersectional, ethnographic scholar whose theory and practice center global Black “being.” At “The Illuminating ‘Other,'” Quanda probes the three questions above and others by summarizing her creative and activistic vision to use community creative making to disrupt stale, cyclical conversations about racism and “racialized” populations. In this presentation, she talks about her methods and presents examples of her work in performance, visual culture, and poetic literature. She shares how a practice steeped in community, creative inquiry, and the validation of vulnerable people, particularly Black people, speaks to the peaceful liberation of all people regardless of ethnicity, class, or culture.

Quanda’s presentation includes a talkback session. Refreshments and fellowship will follow.

Optional donations will support Quanda’s ongoing work. She was awarded a two-year postdoctoral research position from Durham University, UK, to examine Black British “being” and how that is performed under the scrutiny of the Anglo “gaze” of the dominant culture. Likely due to a result of the current politicization of DEI efforts, her Fulbright scholarship, for which she was a semifinalist, was not approved to support this work.

Article: The Fulbright Board resigned in response to the cancellation of nearly 200 scholarships

Quanda’s process, used successfully in Halifax, Nova Scotia, will begin with interviewing a cross-section of County Durham residents concerning their experience with Blackness and perceptions of the white gaze. The study culminates in an interdisciplinary, community, theatrical performance supported by visual art installations at local galleries. Her work brings together Black and Anglo communities by discussions on how to effectively and kindly “deal with difference”.

