media release: September 24-26, 2025 – Official Centennial Celebration (please join us!)

We invite you to join faculty, students, and alumni of the department as we reflect fondly on past achievements, discuss our current best practices, and reimagine how the department can remain on the cutting edge as we enter our next century.

All events will take place in the Auditorium of the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue

Wednesday, September 24

2025-26 Gombar/Duychak Lecture by Dr. Julia Murray, Professor Emerita, 5:30 p.m.

Register here

“Illustrated Chinese Books and their Publics at Home and Abroad.”

Find the full list of events at https://arthistory.wisc.edu/centennial-events/