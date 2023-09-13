Illustrating Inequities Unmasking Biases: A Dual Exploration of Textbook Representation in Education

media release: Madison College-Room D1630, 1701 Wright Street, Madison 53704, United States

[11am] ADDRESSING HEALTHCARE DISPARITIES THROUGH DIVERSE MEDICAL ILLUSTRATIONS - As part of his U.S.A. tour, the author of Beyond Skin: Why Representation Matters in Medicine, a thought-provoking and eye-opening book by Chidebere Ibe, the creative genius behind the famous Black fetus illustration and advocate for medical representation, will explore the critical role that medical illustrations play in patient education and healthcare accessibility and acceptability.

By diversifying medical imagery, the healthcare industry can create more inclusive and effective educational materials, improving health outcomes for underrepresented communities.

[12 PM] CHANGING THE NARRRATIVE: INTERROGATING WHITE SUPREMACY IN TEACHER EDUCATION TEXTBOOKS - Dr. Crystasany Turner and Dr. Michele Turner will share finding of their critical analysis of racial and cultural bias in teacher preparation textbooks. Their findings illustrate how textbooks propagate notions of white superiority and the normalcy of mainstream white, middle-class values through six distinct yet intersecting forms of racial and cultural biases.

Presenters will provide a framework that encourage teacher educators to engage to dismantle white supremacy in teaching and learning.