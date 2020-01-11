× Expand Ilya Yakushev Ilya Yakushev

press release: In-the-know musical audiences appreciate Salon Piano Series’ dedication to 19th Century European salon-style concerts and their ability to attract gifted new artists. This year the Series presents three new award-winning pianists, brings back three favorites, and ends the season introducing the well-known New York jazz pianist, Bill Charlap, to Madison. Tickets are now on sale at salonpianoseries.org.

This will mark Yakushev’s fourth performance at Salon Piano Series. He’ll perform Beethoven, Schubert, and, by special request, Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. “Yakushev is one of the very best young pianists before the public today,” says American Record Guide.

Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance.