media release: Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins make up the Grammy-winning trio I’m With Her . Since forming in 2014, the trio have imbued their songs with a sharply detailed lyricism, graceful musicianship and—perhaps most powerfully—mesmerizing harmonies that endlessly reflect their extraordinary chemistry. With their new album “ Wild and Clear and Blue ” produced by Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman, The National), they expand their sound while exploring themes of ancestry, lineage and the collective human experience.

I’m With Her will perform in Overture Center’s Capitol Theater on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $43.50 and will be available on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. by phone, in person at Overture’s ticket office or at overture.org . I'm With Her has partnered with PLUS1 so $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access and dignity for all.

ABOUT I’M WITH HER

With the 2014 formation of I’m With Her, singer/songwriters Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins introduced an essential new force into the world of folk music: a close-knit alliance of highly esteemed musicians, each graced with a deep understanding of folk tradition and unbridled passion for expanding its possibilities. Since delivering their critically lauded debut “See You Around” and standalone singles like “Call My Name” (winner of the 2020 Grammy for Best American Roots Song), the trio have routinely taken time out from their individual careers to dream up songs together—eventually arriving at a new album exploring themes of ancestry, lineage and the collective human experience. On their long-awaited sophomore LP “Wild and Clear and Blue,” I’m With Her now bring their luminous harmonies to a soul-searching body of work about reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present and bravely moving forward into the unknown.

In a departure from the stripped-back intimacy of “See You Around”—a 2018 release that turned up on best-of-the-year lists from the likes of the New York Times—”Wild and Clear and Blue” centers on a far more elaborate sound informed by the trio’s intensified sense of musical kinship. All multi-Grammy-winners with deep roots in the folk scene, Watkins, Jarosz and O’Donovan first discovered their near-telepathic chemistry during an impromptu performance at the 2014 Telluride Bluegrass Festival, then co-founded I’m With Her and began touring extensively and performing at acclaimed festivals across the globe.