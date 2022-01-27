ONLINE: Imagination Center at Reindahl Park

media release: Madison Public Library is planning a new library and community facility at Reindahl Park. The proposed “Imagination Center at Reindahl Park” will not be an ordinary library. It will be a transformational space designed and directed by the northeast Madison community. The Imagination Center at Reindahl Park will be a place for the community to gather and learn. It will be a safe place for social interaction, civic engagement, and cultural expression. The center will focus on holistic health and expanding economic opportunities for library visitors.

The community is invited to see preliminary designs for the new Imagination Center at Reindahl Park, 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27, 2022, via Zoom. Registration prior is required to receive the Zoom link in advance. Community members are invited to share comments, ask questions and engage fully with the City on the proposed preliminary designs.

Jan. 27, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration

The City of Madison Engineering Division, in partnership with the City of Madison Parks Division and Madison Public Library, will host a virtual meeting to present preliminary information and plans of the new proposed design for the first time since recommendations. Designs were created by JLA Architects and Margaret Sullivan Studios.

The preliminary design presentation will include:

Project Overview: The presentation will include an introduction to the City and Design team, the ongoing collaboration between the City’s Library, Parks, Engineering and Information Technology agencies, a brief overview of prior Imagination Center work, and a discussion about the selection site – Reindahl Park.

Project Vision: The presentation will cover the Imagination Center's overall vision as determined by prior community input and City of Madison initiatives. The vision will guide the City and Design team during upcoming design phases.

Proposed building program and spaces: The presentation will explain proposed building Program and spaces for community and city activities. We'll discuss public meeting spaces, park pavilion spaces, library collections and support spaces, and public areas throughout the building.

Preliminary site plan: The presentation will include an explanation of the preliminary site plan based on the Imagination Center Vision and Program. It will include building location, parking locations, and orientation with other park amenities.

Preliminary conceptual building design: The presentation will include a conceptual render and floorplan which visualizes how the building may be organized and its architectural appeal.

Representatives from JLA Architects, Margaret Sullivan Studios, City of Madison Engineering Division, Madison Public Library and the City of Madison Parks Division will be available for questions.

Background: What the Community Wants

In 2020, there was a scoping study presented after the Madison Public Library led outreach to learn what the community wanted out of the new Imagination Center. View the March 2020 Scoping Study Recommendations, as well as past planning documents on the Library’s website.

Engineering Division Construction Process Webpage

Madison Public Library Imagination Center at Reindahl Park Webpage

March 2020 Scoping Study pdf