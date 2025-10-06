Imagination Center Public Art Finalists Meet & Greet

media release: The city of Madison has invited four finalists to propose designs for the public art planned for the Imagination Center at Reindahl Park, and members of the community have a chance to meet them next week.

6:30pm, Monday, October 6, 2025, Madison College Truax Campus, 1750 Wright St., Room A2021 (second floor), Madison, WI, 53704

The finalists were chosen by the Madison Arts Commission following extensive review by its Public Art Subcommittee, with significant input from Madison Parks and Madison Public Library. The four finalists who will move forward to the design phase are:

"After getting to review the initial submissions from each of the finalists, I'm very excited for the community to get a first look at what these artists are bringing to the table. The Imagination Center at Reindahl Park is set to become a cultural hub on the northeast side of Madison, and this piece of public art will be part of both shaping and reflecting the community." —

Trent Miller, The Bubbler at Madison Public Library

The selection process prioritized artists whose work would reflect the Reindahl Park area’s tremendous history and highlight a wide range of people from different cultural backgrounds. A 2020 Imagination Center at Reindahl Park Scoping Study found that while the area has significant diversity and history, residents noted it tends to lack identity overall.

The finalists were selected following an open call for artists that received 32 submissions from individuals, companies, and teams from around the world. The four finalists will now develop design proposals that reflect the area's identity, diversity, and values while creating an iconic piece that integrates with the new library, parks pavilion, and the surrounding Reindahl Park.

"The selected finalists show strong potential to fulfil the community’s desire for artwork that continues to build neighborhood identity, as well as provide unique character that integrates seamlessly with the park environment." — Lisa Laschinger, Interim Madison Parks Superintendent

The finalists' design proposals are due on January 14, 2026. A community survey will begin after designs are submitted.

The Imagination Center at Reindahl Park is a joint project between the Madison Public Library, Madison Parks, City of Madison Engineering, and the Madison Public Library Foundation. The facility will be home to Madison Public Library's first new library in 25 years as well as a year-round reservable park pavilion. The Imagination Center at Reindahl Park will provide crucial access to library services, technology, and community programming in an underserved area of the city, as well as add a four-season park pavilion to the City’s northeast side for family and community gatherings of all types. Construction began in spring 2025 with Corporate Contractors Inc. serving as the general contractor. The building is set to open in September 2026.