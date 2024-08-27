Imagination Center Update

media release: (español abajo)

Please join us for a Town Hall led by Alder Sabrina Madison and the Sandburg Area Neighborhood Association to discuss the Imagination Center at Reindahl Park, taking place at 5 pm on Aug. 27 at the Reindahl Park shelter. Get informed about the current budget threats, educate yourself on the library’s benefits, ask questions, and learn how to advocate effectively to support this important community resource. Staff from the Library, Finance, Parks, and other agencies will present information and be available to answer questions. Invited attendees include Madison’s Common Council, the Mayor's Office, and Wisconsin State Legislators.

“The proposed “Imagination Center at Reindahl Park” will not be an ordinary library. It will be a transformational space designed and directed by the northeast Madison community”, said Alder Sabrina Madison. Library System has not expanded since the opening of Alicia Ashman in 2000 despite the population growing more than 75,000 people. The East Side library and the Pinney library last libraries to be built on Madison’s eastside in 1966. In that time, we’ve established Meadowridge, Goodman South Madison, Alicia Ashman on the West side.

The population in the Reindahl Library service area is growing at almost double the rate of the City as a whole (15% over the past 10 years as opposed to 8% in the City overall). Reindahl Park was selected for this project based on the Communities Inspiring Libraries report, from the Madison Public Library’s and Madison Common Council’s Strategic Plan for Eastside Growth.

For more information, please contact Alder Sabrina Madison by email district17@cityofmadison.com, or by phone (608) 403-5665. Residents can also contact the Common Council Office, by email council@cityofmadison.com, or by phone (608) 266-4071.

The Imagination Center at Reindahl will:

Eliminate a resource desert and creates service and program equity for all Madisonians

Consolidate city services in one unique indoor-outdoor location

Empower residents with educational opportunities, tools, and professional help

Create a cultural hub for a growing international community and communities of color

Involve multiple city agencies for efficiency and maximum impact

Become a unique anchoring institution that “lifts” the entire city and is complementary with redevelopment plans

To Participate:

Register to attend

Date: August 27, 2024

Time: 5pm - 7pm

Location: Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road Madison, WI 53704

Recent news from City Cast Madison and WMTV15 News

Details

Acompáñenos a una Junta Municipal liderada por la Concejal Sabrina Madison y la Asociación del Vecindario del Área de Sandburg para discutir el Centro de Imaginación en el Parque Reindahl. Obtenga información acerca de las amenazas al presupuesto actuales, infórmese sobre los beneficios de la biblioteca, haga preguntas y aprenda cómo defender y apoyar eficazmente este recurso comunitario importante. Miembros del personal de la Biblioteca, Finanzas, Parques y otras agencias presentarán información y estarán disponibles para responder preguntas. Los asistentes invitados incluyen el Consejo Común de Madison, la Oficina de la Alcaldesa y los legisladores del estado de Wisconsin.

“El “Centro de Imaginación en Reindahl Park” propuesto no será una biblioteca ordinaria. Será un espacio transformador diseñado y dirigido por la comunidad del noreste de Madison,” dice la Concejal Sabrina Madison.

Para participar: