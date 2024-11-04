Imagining Our Possible Futures
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Little, medium and big geniuses wanted!
Let’s explore our challenges and discover ways of caring for our environment while we put hands on reclaimed materials to build our biggest dreamed solutions, machines to solve problems or devices that auto repair themselves. Join TetraPAKMAN in this workshop where creativity will follow science (fiction) to imagine and prototype solutions.
This family friendly program is appropriate for all ages. No registration required.
This program is part of the Care & Repair program series, which is made possible thanks to support from Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities and Madison Community Foundation. See all upcoming programs at madpl.org/careandrepair