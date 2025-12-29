Imagining our Wildest Dreams: Schools, Selves, Worlds, and Possibilities
to
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us at Delta Beer Lab for an art exhibit showcasing the work of transgender and nonbinary K-12 students of Wisconsin and their parents, as part of SJ Hemmerich’s dissertation project. Come ready to engage with the artwork and imagine YOUR wildest dreams!
Info
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family
Art Exhibits & Events