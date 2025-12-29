Imagining our Wildest Dreams: Schools, Selves, Worlds, and Possibilities

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join us at Delta Beer Lab for an art exhibit showcasing the work of transgender and nonbinary K-12 students of Wisconsin and their parents, as part of SJ Hemmerich’s dissertation project. Come ready to engage with the artwork and imagine YOUR wildest dreams!

Kids & Family
Art Exhibits & Events
608-640-4500
