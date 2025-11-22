Immersive Worlds 2

Next Wave Studios 4713 Helgesen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Immersive Worlds 2 is an Interactive Art/Music Event that blurs the line between Fantasy and Reality. Wander through stunning Art installations & get lost in multi-sensory worlds while listening to phenomenal local musicians & DJs.

Featuring Music by: Def Sonic, The Earthlings, Lorna Dune, Audifax, Quinn from Space, Hibdonian, Dodder Duo, D.J. Slimzy, Wangzoom, R3N3, Naalia & The Mossmen  

Visuals by: Barn, Gordon Wire Works, Next Wave, WVLRD, Siscooj

Catered by Monsoon Siam 

Event will be Sat. Nov 22nd 5pm-12am at Next Wave Studios located at 4713 Helgesen dr. Madison, WI, 53718 - Tickets are $15/presale - $20/day of show.

Art Exhibits & Events, Music
