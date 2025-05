media release: Experience the intersection of technology and creativity at ‘Immersive Worlds’ a groundbreaking digital Art exhibition happening at Next Wave Studios. Featuring multiple innovative artists, this cutting-edge event showcases interactive visual installations, as well as live music, merging into an audio-visual experience unlike anything Madison has EVER SEEN! $12 ($8 adv.).

6 pm-midnight, May 24, Next Wave Studios - 4713 Helgesen Dr, Madison, WI 53718