press release: The Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! exhibition will be on display from September 9 through October 4 at Madison Public Library’s Central Library at 201 W. Mifflin St. A project of the Wisconsin Humanities Council in partnership with Centro Hispano, this exhibit shares personal stories of Latino immigrants who make their home in Wisconsin today.

“While at the national level, immigration of people from Mexico, Central and South America is being hotly debated, here in Wisconsin many of us have had little opportunity to meet immigrants from these nations, and to add that kind of personal knowledge to our understanding of the policy discussion,” said Dena Wortzel, executive director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council (WHC). “The humanities help us deepen our understanding of individual lives and how each of us fits into the larger whole. That’s our goal with this exhibit, which shares stories of people whose lives may not be well understood or visible to many of their Wisconsin neighbors.”

To create the exhibit, the WHC worked with Centro Hispano who helped identify Latino immigrants willing to participate in the project. “We collaboratively invited respected journalist, Bill Berry and photojournalist, Gary Porter, to join the team,” said Karen Menéndez Coller, Centro Hispano Executive Director. “Together with eight immigrants, we created this powerful exhibition, called: Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border¡ Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! We couldn’t be more excited to share this wonderful and important work with residents of Dane county and beyond.”

Eight individuals (who emigrated from Mexico, Uruguay, Honduras and Colombia) are featured in the exhibition. The exhibition began touring Dane Country June 19 with stops at Verona Public Library, Overture Center for the Arts, and Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum. It continues at the following locations through October 2019, and will then travel elsewhere in the state:

Driftless Historium & Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, Mount Horeb: October 5-25, 2019