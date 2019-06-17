press release: The Wisconsin Humanities Council partnered with Pulitzer-winning photographer Gary Porter, award-winning journalist Bill Berry, and Centro Hispano of Dane County to produce the traveling exhibit and its associated website, wisconsinimmigrantjourneys.org.

Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin! features the eight personal stories from this website and reminds us of our shared humanity, no matter where our journey began.

As our nation debates when and why people from other countries should be allowed to come to the United States, this exhibition invites you to meet Ana Claudia, Fernando, Gilberto, Jennifer, Mario, Cinthia, Panfilo and Saul, eight immigrants whose journeys began in Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Honduras who are living in Wisconsin today. Their stories told in their own words, together with their photographic portraits, offer a different entry point into the national conversation about immigration. This exhibition reminds us of our shared humanity, no matter where our journey began.

Gary Porter is a long-time newspaper photojournalist previously with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He received a Pulitzer Prize in 2011 and is a six-time winner of Wisconsin News Photographer of the Year.

Bill Berry is an award-winning journalist and author who lives in Stevens Point.