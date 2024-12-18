Immigrant Workers Rights
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
From the Activist Calendar: Wed. Dec. 18th 6:00 – 7:30 pm Madison Labor Temple (1602 S. Park St.) Town Hall on Immigrant Workers’ Rights! Representatives from the National Labor Relations Board, DALE Center for Immigrant Worker Justice Clinic, and Worker Justice Wisconsin will discuss immigrant workers’ legal right to organize. Event will be in Spanish. More info? robert@workerjustice.org
