Immigration: An American Story

to Google Calendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: February 13 – March 12

This traveling exhibition presents documents, maps, and images to tell select stories of those who came to America, some by coercion and others by choice in search of a better future for themselves and later generations. The exhibition will be on view at the Verona Public Library from February 13 - March 12, 2020.

Immigration: An American Story is a national traveling exhibition developed by the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History.

Info

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-845-7180
to Google Calendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Immigration: An American Story - 2020-02-13 00:00:00