press release: February 13 – March 12

This traveling exhibition presents documents, maps, and images to tell select stories of those who came to America, some by coercion and others by choice in search of a better future for themselves and later generations. The exhibition will be on view at the Verona Public Library from February 13 - March 12, 2020.

Immigration: An American Story is a national traveling exhibition developed by the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History.