Immigration and Empowerment: Rights, Community Response, and Care

media release: UW Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program panel discussion, Room 19.

Panel Topics

Erin Barbato, Director Immigrant Justice Clinic, UW Law School: Immigrant and immigration rights

Dr. Marla Ramírez, Dept. of History: History of deportation

Matt Sablan, Mental Health Provider, UHS: Wellbeing in difficult times

Luis Velazquez, Director of Civic Engagement and Relational Voting Program, Voces de la Frontera: Communities preparing to respond

Open to university community, including mixed-status students, staff, alumni, and faculty; university community members who are part of mixed-status families and communities; and anyone interested in the topic.