media release: This series, hosted by Worker Justice Wisconsin and The South Central Federation of Labor, will offer 3 trainings over the course of 1 day on immigration and labor unions. All trainings will be offered in English and Spanish and food will be provided between trainings. Please register in advance so we can better accommodate needs over the course of the trainings.

Esta capacitación, organizada por Justicia Obrera Wisconsin y la Federación Sur-Central del Trabajo, ofrecerá tres talleres seguidos sobre la inmigración y los sindicatos. Todos los talleres tendrán interpretación en inglés y español, y habrá comida entre los talleres. Por favor registrese para que podamos acomodar sus necesidades durante la capacitación.

Undocumented Know Your Rights // Conozca sus derechos para personas indocumentadas

Why Immigration Matters to Unions // Por qué la inmigración es importante para los sindicatos

How To Protect Undocumented Workers On The Job Site // Cómo proteger a los trabajadores inmigrantes en el lugar de trabajo