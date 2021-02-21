ONLINE: Immigration and Refugee Policy Under Biden: Implications for Action

media release: Professor Erin Barbato, director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic at the UW Law School, will address the major changes affecting immigrants and refugees during the Trump administration and the policy reforms that have been promised by President Biden. Brought to you by the Temple Beth El Immigrant Rights Action Team in partnership with the Dane Sanctuary Coalition.

Following the Q&A, we will brainstorm possible next steps for congregational education and advocacy. We need your input! Please join us as we decide how best to move forward in the work of the TBE Immigrant Rights Action Team.

Register to receive the Zoom link by email.