Immigration, Asylum + Our Response

press release: On Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 8pm there will be a panel discussion at Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., in response to the detainment and deportation of ELCA student pastor Betty Rendón, Racine. The event is organized by the Lutheran Office for Public Policy in Wisconsin and the South Central Synod of Wisconsin, ELCA. Panelists will include Dr. Stephanie Mitchell Professor at Carthage College and member at Emaus Lutheran(Betty's congregation, Racine), Bishop Viviane Thomas-Breitfeld, Reverend Walter Baires, Reverend Nick Utphall, ELCA AMMPARO Program Director Mary Campbell JD, and ACLU of Wisconsin Staff Attorney Tim Muth. This free event is a learning opportunity for community members to engage in a conversation about immigration. All are welcome.