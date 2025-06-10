Immigration: Fictions, Facts & Myth

media release: Darryl D. Morin, National President and Chairman of the Board of Forward Latino Inc., will share a presentation entitled Immigration: Fiction, Facts & Faith. Forward Latino’s mission is to empower affiliates to inspire and engage communities, strengthen our democracy, improve the lives of working families, protect the environment, and stand up for equality and civil rights. They cultivate, train, and support a diverse national network of Latina/o/x community leaders addressing the civic, economic, and political challenges of the 21st century.

This is part of the Taking a Faithful Stand webinar series and will be Tuesday, June 10, at 6:30 PM on Zoom.

Taking a Faithful Stand cosponsors:

Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee

MICAH

Wisconsin Council of Churches

Wisconsin Council of Rabbis

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice

WISDOM