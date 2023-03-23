Immigration in the New South: Latinxs, Asian Americans, and African Americans

media release: The Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program is proud to announce the 2022-2023 Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Today speaker series. Join us for three panels featuring scholars engaged in significant new research on issues of concern for both Chican@ and Latin@ populations and wider audiences. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners. Each panel will be followed by a brief reception.

Thursday March 23, 2023. 4:00 pm, Social Science 8417

The “new” Latin American and Asian migration to the southeastern United States is not so new anymore. Our panelists will examine the ways that immigrants from Latin America and Asia have changed southern life over the last thirty years and discuss relations between long-standing African American communities and their new(ish) neighbors. Co-sponsors include the Asian American Studies Program; the Center for Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS); and the Department of Sociology.

Panelists:

Perla Guerrero, associate professor of American studies, University of Maryland

Perla Guerrero's website

Jennifer Jones, assistant professor of sociology and Latin American & Latino studies

Jennifer Jones's website