Immigration Resource Fair

media release: Get connected with community organizations and resources; Obtain important legal information to prepare and protect your family; “Ask your Immigration Attorney” free consultations; COVID vaccinations given on a first come first served basis. Face Mask Required. Following CDC guidelines, it is highly recommended that participants are fully vaccinated.

Request your appointment for the Mobile Mexican Consulate at https://mexitel.sre.gob.mx/, or by calling 1(877)639-4835 starting November 5, 2021.

Saturday, November 20, 2021-Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10 am to 2 pm, Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry Street, Madison WI 53713

Sábado, 20 de Noviembre y Domingo, 21 de noviembre,10am – 2pm, Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St, Madison WI 53713

• Esté al tanto de la información legal que necesita para proteger y preparar a su familia

• Conéctese con organizaciones y recursos en la comunidad

INFORMACIÓN LEGAL • Para crear su plan familiar de emergencia

• Conozca sus derechos

• Información de como tramitar lospasaportes

Necesita solicitar su cita con el consulado previamente. Puede solicitar su cita en https://mexitel.sre.gob.mx/ o llamando al (877)639-4835 después del 5 de noviembre.

Se requiere el uso de mascarillas. Por seguridad se recomienda que los participantes estén vacunados contra COVID-19. Se administrarán vacunas contra COVID-19, por orden de llegada.

EVENT ORGANIZERS

 Centro Hispano of Dane County

 Community Immigration Law Center

 Center for DREAMers

 Dane County Immigration Affairs Office

 Free Legal Clinic at Madison College, a Lawyers for Learners partner

 Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wisconsin – Madison Law School

 Madison College

 Family Court Clinic at the University of Wisconsin – Madison Law School

 University of Wisconsin – Madison | Office of Community Relations

THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS

 Ascendium Education Group

 Madison Gas & Electric

 Habush Habush & Rottier S.C.

 Park Bank

 UW Health