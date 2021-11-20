Immigration Resource Fair
to
Madison College-South 2249 Perry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Get connected with community organizations and resources; Obtain important legal information to prepare and protect your family; “Ask your Immigration Attorney” free consultations; COVID vaccinations given on a first come first served basis. Face Mask Required. Following CDC guidelines, it is highly recommended that participants are fully vaccinated.
Request your appointment for the Mobile Mexican Consulate at https://mexitel.sre.gob.mx/, or by calling 1(877)639-4835 starting November 5, 2021.
Saturday, November 20, 2021-Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10 am to 2 pm, Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry Street, Madison WI 53713
Sábado, 20 de Noviembre y Domingo, 21 de noviembre,10am – 2pm, Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St, Madison WI 53713
• Esté al tanto de la información legal que necesita para proteger y preparar a su familia
• Conéctese con organizaciones y recursos en la comunidad
INFORMACIÓN LEGAL • Para crear su plan familiar de emergencia
• Conozca sus derechos
• Información de como tramitar lospasaportes
Necesita solicitar su cita con el consulado previamente. Puede solicitar su cita en https://mexitel.sre.gob.mx/ o llamando al (877)639-4835 después del 5 de noviembre.
Se requiere el uso de mascarillas. Por seguridad se recomienda que los participantes estén vacunados contra COVID-19. Se administrarán vacunas contra COVID-19, por orden de llegada.
EVENT ORGANIZERS
Centro Hispano of Dane County
Community Immigration Law Center
Center for DREAMers
Dane County Immigration Affairs Office
Free Legal Clinic at Madison College, a Lawyers for Learners partner
Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wisconsin – Madison Law School
Madison College
Family Court Clinic at the University of Wisconsin – Madison Law School
University of Wisconsin – Madison | Office of Community Relations
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
Ascendium Education Group
Madison Gas & Electric
Habush Habush & Rottier S.C.
Park Bank
UW Health