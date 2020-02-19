Immigration Then and Now

press release: Author and educator Madeline Uraneck has journeyed throughout the world, but one of her most profound travel experiences happened right in her own hometown, Madison, Wisconsin. Uraneck's award-winning book, How to Make a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted, crosses cultural bridges by sharing her adopted family's inspiring immigration story and her own journey of learning lessons from them she had no idea she needed to know.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau.