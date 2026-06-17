Imminence, Dying Wish, Gaerea

× Expand Dorota Szulc A close-up of the four members of Imminence. Imminence

media release: Following the release of their highly anticipated new single, “The Sword That Never Bends,” Swedish group Imminence announce their return to North America with a headline tour. Featuring support from Dying Wish and Gaerea on all dates, the tour will bring the band's acclaimed cinematic live show to fans across the continent.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 22-city North American tour will make a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on December 9, 2026.

Known for a cinematic sound that blends classical structures with modern intensity, vocalist/violinist Eddie Berg and guitarist Harald Barrett incorporate live violin and bowed guitar to create an immersive, atmospheric experience. This distinctive approach has fueled the band’s rapid rise from European mainstays to a global draw, selling out shows across North and South America, Australia, and Japan.

Building on the momentum of their 2024 album The Black, the upcoming tour marks the band’s next evolution.