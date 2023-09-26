The Imminent Threat of a Constitutional Convention

media release: Co-sponsored by the American Constitution Society, Center for Media and Democracy and Common Cause.

﻿The Far Right is waging a dangerous, dark money campaign to force a constitutional convention that could radically rewrite the U.S. Constitution and severely hamper the federal government’s ability to address some of today’s most pressing problems. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent pursuit of a constitutional convention to specifically address gun violence could inadvertently advance those efforts. What threats does the Far Right’s strategy pose to our foundational governing institutions and the hard-won progress America has achieved in our pursuit of a truly pluralistic, multiracial democracy?

Join ACS, the Center for Media and Democracy, and Common Cause for a conversation on the lurking dangers of a constitutional convention.

Speakers

Arn Pearson, CMD Executive Director (moderator)

Russ Feingold, ACS President; co-author of The Constitution in Jeopardy

Nancy MacLean, William H. Chafe Distinguished Professor of History and Public Policy, Duke University; author of Democracy in Chains

Jonathan Mehta Stein, Executive Director, California Common Cause

The American Constitution Society is a State Bar of California approved CLE provider. This event has been approved for 1 hours of California MCLE credit.

As the nation's leading progressive legal organization, ACS is committed to ensuring that all aspects of our events are accessible and enjoyable for all.