media release: Winter Exhibits:

Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Reception for Galleries I, II and III and Playhouse Gallery: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025 (reception/event 5:30-8 pm, 12/23)

Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center, by various artists

“Impact!” honors our anniversary by highlighting the dynamic intersection of visual arts, music and performance, reflecting the enduring spirit of creativity that has defined Overture Galleries for two decades.