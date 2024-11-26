Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center

to

Overture Center-Playhouse Gallery 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Winter Exhibits:

Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Reception for Galleries I, II and III and Playhouse Gallery: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025 (reception/event 5:30-8 pm, 12/23)

Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center, by various artists

“Impact!” honors our anniversary by highlighting the dynamic intersection of visual arts, music and performance, reflecting the enduring spirit of creativity that has defined Overture Galleries for two decades.

Info

Overture Center-Playhouse Gallery 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-258-4169
to
Google Calendar - Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center - 2024-11-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center - 2024-11-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center - 2024-11-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Impact! Celebrating 20 Years of Art at Overture Center - 2024-11-26 00:00:00 ical