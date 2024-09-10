The Impact of Social Connections on Brain Health

media release: Free and open to all, register to attend this educational event hosted by the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC) that will provide information to help people stay connected, improve brain health, support memory and live healthier, happier lives.

The program will offer complimentary refreshments, a health and wellness resource fair and feature University of Wisconsin faculty Dorothy Farrar-Edwards, PhD, Andrea Gilmore-Bykovskyi, PhD, RN, David Rakel, MD, and Vonnie Sisauyhoat, PhD, who will discuss the science behind social connection and why it is essential to our well-being. Art Walaszek, MD, will moderate the conversation and Q&A panel.

2024 Event Schedule

4:30–5:30 p.m. Resource fair and refreshments

5:30–7:30 p.m. Featured speakers and Q&A panel

Resource fair generously co-hosted by: Dementia Friendly Middleton/West Madison