ImpactLife Blood Drive
Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Be a Lifesaver—The ImpactLife Blood Donor Bus is coming to the Bruce Company parking lot on Saturday, August 2 from 11AM–2PM, and we’re inviting you to roll up your sleeve and help save lives at the Petals for Pints blood drive!
BONUS: All blood donors receive:
- An Electronic Gift Card from ImpactLife
- A Select Flowering Annual Plant from The Bruce Company
Thank-you for your generosity!
Tell a friend and help us make a difference.