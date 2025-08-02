ImpactLife Blood Drive

Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Be a Lifesaver—The ImpactLife Blood Donor Bus is coming to the Bruce Company parking lot on Saturday, August 2 from 11AM–2PM, and we’re inviting you to roll up your sleeve and help save lives at the Petals for Pints blood drive!

Click here to schedule your appointment:  https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/143131

BONUS: All blood donors receive:

  • An Electronic Gift Card from ImpactLife 
  • A Select Flowering Annual Plant from The Bruce Company

Thank-you for your generosity!

Tell a friend and help us make a difference. 

Info

Health & Fitness, Public Notices, Volunteer
314-795-4253
