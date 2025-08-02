ImpactLife Blood Drive

media release: Be a Lifesaver—The ImpactLife Blood Donor Bus is coming to the Bruce Company parking lot on Saturday, August 2 from 11AM–2PM, and we’re inviting you to roll up your sleeve and help save lives at the Petals for Pints blood drive!

Click here to schedule your appointment: https://login. bloodcenter.org/donor/ schedules/drive_schedule/ 143131

BONUS: All blood donors receive:

An Electronic Gift Card from ImpactLife

A Select Flowering Annual Plant from The Bruce Company

Thank-you for your generosity!

Tell a friend and help us make a difference.