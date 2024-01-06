ImpactLife Blood Drive

media release: Madison Northside Community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 6 at 2901 N Sherman Ave, inside the Goodwill Community Room. Donors will receive choice of gift card, bonus points or a donation to plant a tree. First time donors will be eligible for a $50 electronic gift card.

When: Saturday, January 6, 1:00 pm ‐ 4:00 pm, 2901 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Appointments: To donate, please contact ImpactLife Madison at (800) 747‐5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4203 to locate the drive. Appointments are appreciated. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. 7475 Mineral Point Road Suite 29 | Madison, Wisconsin | (563) 359‐5401

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747‐5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 11/11/23 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Stoughton Health.