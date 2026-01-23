ImpactLife Blood Drive

media release: Urban Triage is partnering with ImpactLife to host a Community Blood Drive this February, and we need your support.

Winter weather and seasonal illnesses create critical blood shortages just when hospitals need it most. Your donation directly supports local patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, and emergency care.

Donate & Receive

$20 gift card for every donor

Your blood stays local, helping neighbors in need

Quick, easy appointment scheduling

Date: Monday, February 16, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Donor Bus at 2312 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713

Ready to make a difference? Book your appointment today.