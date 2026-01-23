ImpactLife Blood Drive
media release: Urban Triage is partnering with ImpactLife to host a Community Blood Drive this February, and we need your support.
Winter weather and seasonal illnesses create critical blood shortages just when hospitals need it most. Your donation directly supports local patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, and emergency care.
Donate & Receive
- $20 gift card for every donor
- Your blood stays local, helping neighbors in need
- Quick, easy appointment scheduling
Date: Monday, February 16, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location: Donor Bus at 2312 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713
Ready to make a difference? Book your appointment today.