ImpactLife Blood Drive

media release: Asbury United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Friday, February 11, at 6101 University Ave., inside Fellowship Hall.

Appointments: To donate, please contact Gale Hoerz at (314) 795-4253 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3965 to locate the drive.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 12/17/21 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Stoughton Health.