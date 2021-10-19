ONLINE: Impeachment: Frederick Douglass and Andrew Johnson after the Civil War

press release: In this Humanities Without Boundaries talk, Robert Levine will bring to dramatic life Frederick Douglass's conflicts and interactions with Andrew Johnson during the 1865-1868 period—the years immediately following the Civil War and the years of Johnson’s troubled presidency. This focus will offer a new African American perspective on the events leading up to Johnson's impeachment, and on the impeachment itself.

Robert S. Levine is Distinguished University Professor of English at the University of Maryland, College Park. His recent books are The Failed Promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson (W. W. Norton, 2021), Race, Transnationalism, and Nineteenth-Century American Literary Studies (Cambridge University Press, 2018), and The Lives of Frederick Douglass (Harvard University Press, 2016). Levine is the general editor of The Norton Anthology of American Literature and the editor and coeditor of a number of volumes. He has received fellowships from the NEH and the Guggenheim Foundation. His author’s website is available at: go.umd.edu/robertslevine.