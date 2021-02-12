ONLINE: The Importance of Being Earnest During a Pandemic

press release: Verona Area Community Theater’s newest virtual production is coming soon to a screen near you! Tickets are now available through the VACT online box office for The Importance of Being Earnest During a Pandemic, running February 12-13.

A twist on Oscar Wilde's classic play, The Importance of Being Earnest, this fresh new show takes place in a virtual setting, revolving around a series of video calls. When you get a notification that Earnest has entered your video call, but Earnest is your false identity...who in the world is about to log on? You're about to find out as this new medium ties an extra knot in the hilariously tangled web of this great show.

Show dates and times are: Friday, February 12: 7:00pm; Saturday, February 13: 2:00pm AND 7:00pm

This production will be livestreamed and can only be accessed by purchasing a ticket on our website, through the VACT box office! Once purchased, ticket holders will receive an email with a link to view the production at the specified time and date. The production can be viewed on a phone, a tablet, or a computer - no specific software or other viewing tools are required, other than a screen and internet access.

Get your tickets now for the opportunity to experience this well-known comedy in a whole new way!