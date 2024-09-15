The Importance of Painting From Life
Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green 6604 State Highway 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: Unlike painting from photographs the amount of information available when painting from life is nearly unlimited. Being present at the scene, influenced by weather, sounds, and changing light allows the artist the freedom to interpret all that information as an impression of that specific moment in time. Do you want to show your viewer the importance of what you see and feel or do you want to recreate a photograph? Talk by Jan Norsetter, plein air painter.