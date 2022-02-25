media release: Imprinted in Madison: Artists Making Their Mark features prints by contemporary artists whose paths brought them to or through Madison. UW-Madison has the top printmaking MFA program in the country and the UW's Tandem Press produces fine art editions of prints by internationally renowned artists. As a result of these two outstanding institutions, many emerging and prodigious printmakers come to Madison to study, teach, or produce prints. In that way, Madison subtly affects the artist and in turn the artist impacts our city, creating an influential cultural nexus.

To celebrate the importance of printmaking within our local arts ecology and honor some of the printmakers who have made or are making their mark on Madison, the 2022 Municipal Building Exhibition showcases a wide variety of prints and printmaking processes from internationally exhibited artists and locally celebrated printmakers alike. This exhibition coincides with the 2022 Southern Graphics Council International Conference held in Madison, March 16th – 19th.

The exhibition includes work from: Eric Ballies, Chuck Bauer, Tyanna Buie, Barry Carlsen, Rachel Durfee, Anwar Floyd Pruitt, John Hitchcock, Barbara Justice, Amos Paul Kennedy, Sara Meredith, Henry Obeng, Merikay Payne, Yvette Pino, Benjamin Pollock, Roberto Torres Mata