press release: First time in Madison... Minneapolis' groundbreaking BLACKOUT Improv group brings the laughs... just in time for Black History Month. Yes, this is improv performance — spontaneous combustion on-stage fueled by live audience feedback. Madison DJs Bruno Zaire & Bruce Blaq in-support all-night long, mixing samples of comedy, rap and soul, and afterwards for a soul jam into the night.

Minneapolis' BLACKOUT Improv is dedicated to putting more people of color on stage, as well as inspiring people of color to that their voice is authentic and deserves to be heard. Over the past three years, we have travelled through Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Corporations, Vancouver, Toronto, and The Netherlands with our mix of arts, comedy and social justice.

https://www.blackoutcomedy.org

Saturday 8 Feb. 7pm; show at 8pm

$10 online -- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blackout-improv-comedy-tickets-88449786693

$14 at the door

Also: As part of their Dane Arts’ sponsored performance in Madison Sat. Feb. 8, Blackout will be giving a free daytime workshop speaking to the usefulness of improv as a tool in daily life.

at. Feb. 8 1-3pm, The Studio Black Box at Sellery Hall

Cost: Free and open everyone in the Dane County community.

Improv allows you to "roll with the punches" and be your best self in every moment by acknowledging every gift you're given and supporting those around you. This is a root-level workshop that is useful to faculty, staff, students and the broader Dane County community. https://www. blackoutcomedy.org/

Co-sponsors include Dane Arts, UW-Madison The Studio Residence Hall, SpredLuv Madison, and the Black Arts + Data Futures working group.