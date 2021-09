× Expand Improv Lab members.

media release: Live, laugh and...laugh some more! Live and in person. Enjoy a beverage and company while Improv Lab players play improv games for your viewing pleasure.

Admission is $10 ($5 for MadPower Training Members)

Tiger Tavern at MadPower Training Center, 5264 Verona Road, Fitchburg WI 53711

7PM Start Time, October 1 & November 5.