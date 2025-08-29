media release: I'mProv ==> You'reProv is a longform improv show hosted by Madison-based improv team Big Honey. Big Honey will showcase dynamic scenes created on the spot and inspired by real-life stories shared by YOU, the audience.

This show is Friday, August 29, at 7:00pm (doors at 6:30pm) at Aubergine (1226 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703) and runs for 60 minutes. Tickets will be limited but if any remain at showtime, you're welcome to buy at the door. No food or booze will be available but NA bevvies will be sold by the can!

$10 adv.