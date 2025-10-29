media release: I’mProv, You’reProv is the interview-and-improvisation comedy show from Madison-based improv team Big Honey. Each show will welcome a notable/notorious Madison luminary for conversations that will inspire Big Honey’s thoughtful mix of premise-based improv scenes. An opening act highlighting local improv talent will get things started.

The next I’mProv, You’reProv happens on October 29 at 8pm and will feature conversations with Alice Pauser (Moth StorySlam Champion Madison and Milwaukee), a national humor and comedy writer with countless appearances on comedy and storytelling stages. Alice performs regularly at storytelling and stand-up comedy events, and facilitates workshops focusing on using humor and storytelling to balance peoples’ lives.