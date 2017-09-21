Improving Care for Older Adults

Google Calendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00

RSVP

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Join Barb Bowers, associate dean for research in the UW-Madison School of Nursing, for this complimentary program brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and Capitol Lakes Retirement Community that allows community members an opportunity to learn more about this incredibly relevant health topic.

Info
Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
608-308-5528
RSVP
Google Calendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Improving Care for Older Adults - 2017-09-21 19:00:00