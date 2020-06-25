ONLINE: Improving Health Literacy: Be a Better Advocate for Yourself and Your Loved Ones

press release: All are invited to a free online health literacy workshop as part of Madison Public Library Foundation's Educational Series.

Nine out of 10 adults have low health literacy, according to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Without the ability to find and process basic medical information, we can't make educated health decisions. Our online event — led by Elizabeth Perry, M.D., UW Health Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine — will help you learn to communicate more effectively with your health care providers so they can become stronger allies in managing your health.

Learn how to:

• ask the most important questions during time-limited appointments

• facilitate clear communication with your providers

• digest information so you can make better medical decisions for you or your family

Please register for the workshop in advance. You'll receive a link to the live-stream event on Crowdcast via email. Upon registering, you can also submit any specific questions you may have.

We hope you'll join us!