Online
Improving Youth Mental Health in 2025
media release: A WisPolitics + WisBusiness Health Care Report free virtual luncheon on Jan. 15 will explore how policymakers and the health care community can improve youth mental health in 2025.
The virtual luncheon goes from noon to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Bridge and Build Wisconsin.
The event will feature four panelists:
Maureen Busalacchi, director of the Division of Alcohol Policy Prevention and Research at the Medical College of Wisconsin and current president of the Wisconsin Public Health Association Inc.
Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, retired (2024) Neenah Joint School District superintendent
Debbie Patz, vice president of Bellin Psychiatric Center, Emplify Health
Erich Pfeifer, president and CEO of Marine Travelift
