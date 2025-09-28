media release: We invite your young artists to join us for this creative, family-friendly event designed for kids ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers!

Improvisational Art for Kids + Families is a morning of open-ended, low-pressure, collaborative artmaking across multiple stations. Wide-ranging activities include everything from poetry and sculpture to improv and visual art.

Teaching artists Jessica Jacobson, Lazarus, and RW will co-create with kids in this joyful, playful, process-oriented space. Consider this an invitation to explore, move, respond to prompts, and connect together in the magic of collective expression.

This event is generously supported by funding from the Ruth Arts Foundation, which allows ALL to offer it free-of-charge. We request that you register in advance so that we have an accurate head count for purchasing art supplies and allergy-safe snacks.

Adults/caretakers must remain in ALL's Education Studio for the duration of this event. We hope that children feel comfortable participating independently at the Activity Stations, but recognize that some young artists may want assistance from their grown-ups!