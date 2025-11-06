In Care Of: Postcard-Sized Portrayals of Caregiving in Wisconsin reception

media release: The Center for Design and Material Culture is pleased to share that from April 30 – November 9, 2025 In Care Of: Postcard-Sized Portrayals of Caregiving in Wisconsin will be on view in three cases on the first floor of Nancy Nicholas Hall. Closing reception on Thursday, November 6 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Caregiving can be difficult and beautiful at the same time. To better understand this experience, Dr. Kristin Litzelman, associate professor of human development and family studies in the School of Human Ecology, and Kristin Voss, a family caregiver to her 23-year-old daughter with autism, epilepsy, and an intellectual disability, created an outlet. They invited caregivers to anonymously share postcard-sized depictions of the joys, challenges, and moments of gratitude that come with family caregiving.

Through this exhibition, viewers can read stories and see creative expressions from caregivers across Wisconsin. Dr. Litzelman shares, “Caregivers often don’t realize what a shared experience this is – so many of the people around us are caregivers, or have been caregivers. This exhibit takes that shared experience and puts it right out in the open.”